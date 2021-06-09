Falkirk Council’s outdoor access rangers were notified yesterday of the attack by Police Scotland wildlife crime officers and the Scottish SPCA.

The rangers stated: “This time it was a young deer that was killed in the Carron, Abbotshaugh area.

"We would really like to share the images we have been sent to show how shocking these crimes are to get the point across, but they are too graphic and upsetting.

There has been a report of a dog attack in the Carron/Abbotshaugh area which result in the death of a young deer

“If you have any information regarding this horrific wildlife crime please contact Police Scotland or the Scottish SPCA. If you saw or heard anything suspicious please report it.

"This has to stop. It is never okay to let your dog chase or disturb any wild animal.

"Roe deer have very young fawns now, and if this deer was a mother then the fawn will starve to death.”

Police Scotland stated: “It is an offence to let your dog chase any wild animal. You must keep your dog under control at all times or may be liable to a Dog Control Order under the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010.

“If you suspect a wildlife crime has taken place regarding dogs and deer, or any other animal, then please report it to the local wildlife crime officers.”

If you have any information regarding this recent wildlife crime in Carron please contact Police Scotland on 101 or the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999.

