The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued the warning, adding it is in place from today until Monday, May 29.

The service said that at this time of year, there is still a build-up of dead grass and heather left over from last year which can dry very quickly as temperatures increase and pose a heightened risk of fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution over the next few days.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning of the danger of wildfires this weekend. Pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The very high warning – released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – remains in place until Monday and covers East, Central and Southern Scotland.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: "Numerous wildfires across Scotland this Spring – including a wildfire at Kinlochmoidart which spanned the course of three days – have shown how real the danger of fire is in the countryside and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad