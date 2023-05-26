News you can trust since 1845
Wildfire warning issued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for Falkirk area

Fire chiefs have issued a warning of a “very high risk” of wildfire in many parts of the country this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th May 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:42 BST

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued the warning, adding it is in place from today until Monday, May 29.

The service said that at this time of year, there is still a build-up of dead grass and heather left over from last year which can dry very quickly as temperatures increase and pose a heightened risk of fire.

People who live, work or visit rural areas are being urged to exercise caution over the next few days.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning of the danger of wildfires this weekend. Pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesThe Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning of the danger of wildfires this weekend. Pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The very high warning – released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) – remains in place until Monday and covers East, Central and Southern Scotland.

SFRS Group Commander, Niall MacLennan said: "Numerous wildfires across Scotland this Spring – including a wildfire at Kinlochmoidart which spanned the course of three days – have shown how real the danger of fire is in the countryside and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

"With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas. Therefore, it is crucial that people act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."

