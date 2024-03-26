WiFi wonders: Visitors now guaranteed a great reception in Grangemouth public park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Zetland Park secured an award of £64,000 from the Council’s Community Choices Fund to transform the area over two phases.

Now the first phase of the project has been delivered with the installation of the Wi-Fi, which will not only attract visitors to the park but will provide connectivity for other Smart Park features in the future which could include smart bins and CCTV cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Paul Garner said: “By providing free public Wi-Fi in Zetland Park, we’re not just connecting devices but also connecting people to a range of opportunities. This initiative transforms the park into a vibrant hub of connectivity, fostering community engagement, enabling access to information and enhancing recreational opportunities.

Visitors to Zetland Park can now take advantage of the free WiFi available(Picture: Submitted)

“Beyond just being a convenient amenity, free Wi-Fi offers a multitude of benefits that cater to the diverse needs of park-goers. It’s testament to our commitment to innovation and inclusiveness, making the park the cornerstone of a truly smart community.”

The range of benefits the Zetland Park WiFi will bring to visitors include allowing people to stay connected during their time in the park. It also promotes outdoor work and study with opportunities for remote workers, students and schools to use outdoor spaces.

Alastair Gray, chairperson of Friends of Zetland Park, said: “The Friends of Zetland Park are delighted to see continuing investment in Zetland Park by Falkirk Council for the benefit of all park users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the Wi-Fi facilities will improve the experience of park users and allow for the provision of additional internet dependant services in the future.”

The connectivity that comes with the installation of Wi-Fi will allow for the provision of five new state of the art CCTV cameras which will improve safety and security in the park – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – while supporting improved park monitoring to inform ongoing and improved levels of management and maintenance within the park.