Why not explore new Bo'ness group for teens?

The group’s normal meeting place will be at the Scout Hall in Cairns Lane but they hope to be out and about most evenings. The new group was officially launched on March 29, when seven Explorers were invested. The group’s leader Andy Stewart said: “We have met several times over the last year and now have an established group of young people who are keen to get involved and take part in more activities.

"Now the weather is lighter and brighter, we can get outside and widen our programme. We are also hoping to get involved with the local community and help out with some projects.

"If you are age 14-17 and are keen to find out more and join us, please contact us by emailing [email protected]

The first seven Estuary Explorers, who were invested at McMoos cafe in Bo'ness on March 29.