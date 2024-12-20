Whitecross Junction Santa Walk 2024 in 12 pictures

Despite the cold conditions, youngsters and adults were there to see all the fun characters in the event organised by Whitecross Junction community centre.
Bo’ness Community Accordion Band was on hand to provide a musical backdrop for the walk.
Whitecross Junction chairperson, Elaine Kelso said: “Well another Santa Walk is over and what a great night it was. Weather was very kind to us apart from it being pretty cold.
“Not as many spectators as we had last year, but a big thank you to all the adults and kids who came along around the village with the parade, and also for the many donations made. Over £80 was collected and will be such a great help to the centre, thank you to everyone for your generosity.”
