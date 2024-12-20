Whitecross Junction Santa Walk 2024 in 12 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 11:56 BST
Crowds turned out in force for the annual Whitecross Junction Santa Walk on Wednesday evening.

Despite the cold conditions, youngsters and adults were there to see all the fun characters in the event organised by Whitecross Junction community centre.

Bo’ness Community Accordion Band was on hand to provide a musical backdrop for the walk.

Whitecross Junction chairperson, Elaine Kelso said: “Well another Santa Walk is over and what a great night it was. Weather was very kind to us apart from it being pretty cold.

“Not as many spectators as we had last year, but a big thank you to all the adults and kids who came along around the village with the parade, and also for the many donations made. Over £80 was collected and will be such a great help to the centre, thank you to everyone for your generosity.”

Santa and Mrs Claus make a stopover in Whitecross.

1. Whitecross Junction Santa Walk

Santa and Mrs Claus make a stopover in Whitecross. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Excited youngsters greet Santa Claus outside Whitecross Junction.

2. Whitecross Junction Santa Walk

Excited youngsters greet Santa Claus outside Whitecross Junction. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Grinch puts in an appearance in Whitecross.

3. Whitecross Junction Santa Walk

The Grinch puts in an appearance in Whitecross. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Crowds turn out for the annual event.

4. Whitecross Junction Santa Walk

Crowds turn out for the annual event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Weather
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice