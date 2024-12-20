Whitecross Junction Santa Walk 2024 in 12 pictures

Whitecross Junction chairperson, Elaine Kelso said: “Well another Santa Walk is over and what a great night it was. Weather was very kind to us apart from it being pretty cold.

“Not as many spectators as we had last year, but a big thank you to all the adults and kids who came along around the village with the parade, and also for the many donations made. Over £80 was collected and will be such a great help to the centre, thank you to everyone for your generosity.”