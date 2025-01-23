Whisky galore for Bo'ness film festival as it marks 15th edition at Falkirk distillery
The 2025 festival – which runs from March 19 to March 23 this year – will officially launch at the Rosebank Distillery next month.
HippFest was launched back in 2011 and has since become a key annual event in the cultural calendar, drawing audiences from across Scotland and beyond, and generating significant interest internationally.
This year’s event is organised by Falkirk Council and supported with funding from Film Hub Scotland, part of the BFI’s Film Audience Network, and Screen Scotland and National Lottery from the BFI.
Festival goers can get a taste of what’s to come with HippFest’s pre-festival presentations which are broadcast on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.
Tickets for the full programme go on sale on Tuesday, February 4.
