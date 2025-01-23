Whisky galore for Bo'ness film festival as it marks 15th edition at Falkirk distillery

By James Trimble
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 09:05 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 09:44 BST
Organisers of the always popular Bo’ness Hippodrome Silent Film Festival – better known as HippFest – will be heading to a historic distillery to mark the launch of its 15th edition.

The 2025 festival – which runs from March 19 to March 23 this year – will officially launch at the Rosebank Distillery next month.

HippFest was launched back in 2011 and has since become a key annual event in the cultural calendar, drawing audiences from across Scotland and beyond, and generating significant interest internationally.

This year’s event is organised by Falkirk Council and supported with funding from Film Hub Scotland, part of the BFI’s Film Audience Network, and Screen Scotland and National Lottery from the BFI.

The launch event for this year's HippFest - which takes place at the historic Bo'ness Hippodrome - will be held at Rosebank Distillery (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)The launch event for this year's HippFest - which takes place at the historic Bo'ness Hippodrome - will be held at Rosebank Distillery (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)
The launch event for this year's HippFest - which takes place at the historic Bo'ness Hippodrome - will be held at Rosebank Distillery (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Festival goers can get a taste of what’s to come with HippFest’s pre-festival presentations which are broadcast on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.

Tickets for the full programme go on sale on Tuesday, February 4.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

