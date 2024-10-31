Where's Jude?: Larbert family offer £2000 reward to anyone who finds missing dog

A family is frantically trying to find their little dog who has been missing from his Larbert home for a month now.

The McNee family have even put up a £2000 reward for the safe return of their pride and joy, three-year-old Yorkshire terrier Jude, who got out of their house on Tuesday, September 24 when workmen left the door open.

The family said Jude is “very timid” so people are asked to take a photo of him and report his location rather than try to catch him.