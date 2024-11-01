Where's Jude?: Early sightings gave hope to family searching for missing Larbert dog

A family’s pride and joy pet pooch has been missing from his Larbert home for over a month now and a £2000 reward has been offered for anyone who can help bring about his safe return to loved ones.

The McNee family’s world came crashing down on Tuesday, September 24, when workmen left the front door open and three-year-old Yorkshire terrier Jude got out.

However, later on that same day there was a confirmed sighting of the wee dog at Larbert train station.

Rowena McNee said: “Someone managed to catch him, but he jumped out of their arms and off the platform at the station, before heading along the tracks to Camelon.

"We’ve had CCTV confirmation if was Jude running along the tracks. Then at around 6pm that day we had a reported sighting of him in the Avant Homes estate in Larbert."

Sadly early sightings and hope of his swift return gave way to uncertainty as searches proved unsuccessful.

The family lives near Forth Valley Royal Hospital and there had been sightings of a dog matching Jude’s description on the grounds there.

"We’ve had teams, as well as a drone, out searching,” said Rowena. “We’ve even tried to get a sniffer dog to see if it can pick up Jude’s scent off his lead. He’s very shy and very anxious when he’s out, so people shouldn’t try to catch him.

"If they could take a photo of him and then contact us that would be great."

The family is offering £1000 of their own money – which has been doubled by £500 contributions from Tayforth Travel and Donna's Rescues – as a reward for anyone who can help them get Jude home safe.

Other areas which have had unconfirmed sightings include Foundry Loan, Hillary Road and the lanes around Broomage Greenspace.”

The family recently moved to Larbert from Callendar Rise in Redding and it has even been suggested that Jude could have possibly made his way back there to his former home.

"He hasn’t been seen there,” said Rowena. “But a woman heard a dog barking outside the address one night.”

The family is asking people in the surrounding areas if they can possibly check bushes in their back doors.

If you have seen Jude you can contact the family on 07754862195.