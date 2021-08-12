Where to find the arches on Bo'ness Fair E'en

The 2021 Bo'ness Fair retinue from the town's Grange Primary. Pic: Brian Muldoon

With so much uncertainty last summer about whether the annual event would go ahead and how it would look, there wasn’t time for arches to be built for the characters.

But for 2021, the families and wider community have been busy in the last few months to create arches for some members of the retinue.

The flags and arches have been going up this week and as tradition would have it, the community will be able to view the completed creations and witness all the hard work that has been put into them when ‘going round the arches’ today, on the Fair E’en.

Many members of the Grange Primary retinue are participating in the arch tradition this year, albeit that some may be smaller than they may otherwise have been in a normal year.

The locations of arches for this year are: Queen elect - Castlehill; Queen - Douglas Terrace; Chief lady - Drumside Terrace; Queen of the Flower Girls - Bridgeness Road; Queen of the Fairies - Hillside Grove; Ladies in Waiting - Muirhouses Avenue, Drumacre Road; Maids of Honour - Drum Road; Queen's Champion - Muirhouses Avenue; Chief Herald - Harbour Road; Crown Bearer - Drumacre Road; Sword Bearer - Drumacre Road; Chief Lord in Waiting - Foreshore Way; Yeoman of the Guard - Tower Gardens, Maryfield Drive;

Pages - Fountainpark Crescent, Muirhead Crescent; Guard of Honour - Drumpark Avenue, Grange Terrace, Douglas Road; Bower girls - Castlehill, Drum Road.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.