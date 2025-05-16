Where there's a will: Falkirk area legal eagles coin in £3200 for charity

A Falkirk area law firm has raised £3200 by participating in an annual charity will-writing campaign.

Liddle & Anderson, based in Bo’nses, has been a proud supporter of Will Aid since 1996, dedicating their time and expertise to writing wills and raising a grand total of £38,205 during that period.

Instead of charging their usual fees for basic wills, they invite clients to make a donation to Will Aid – helping to fund vital charity work in the UK and across the world.

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children here in the UK.

Will Aid allows people to have their wills drawn up for no fee - as long as they make a donation to charity (Picture: Submitted)

Liddle & Anderson’s Joyce Hobbs said: “Will Aid is a fantastic initiative, and we’re thrilled to have helped so many people put their affairs in order while raising such a substantial amount for charity. It’s a real team effort, and we’re incredibly proud to have taken part once again this year.

“The team finds it a rewarding experience, and the money raised will help to make a real difference to people in need, both here at home and around the world.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Lauren Poole, chairperson of Will Aid, said: “A huge congratulations to everyone for taking part and raising such an incredible amount this year. It’s inspiring to see so many solicitors giving their time and expertise to support our partner charities while helping people secure the peace of mind that comes with a professionally written will.”

Will Aid runs every November, offering people the opportunity to have a professionally written Will in exchange for a donation. The suggested donation is £100 for a basic single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills, with all proceeds supporting Will Aid’s partner charities – Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, and Trócaire.

More solicitors are needed each year to meet demand.

Visit the website to find out more about taking part.

