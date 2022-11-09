Where Remembrance Sunday parades and services will take place in Falkirk district

On Friday, November 11 people throughout the area will join with those across the country to take part in a two minute silence at 11am.

November 13 is Remembrance Sunday and communities will pay their respects with services at war memorials and cenotaphs in their towns and villages.

In Falkirk, a procession will leave Falkirk Town Hall car park at 9.30am heading along West Bridge Street and Camelon Road to the cenotaph at Dollar Park. Once there a 30 minute remembrance service will be led by Rev. Robert Allan before the procession heads back to Falkirk Town Hall car park in time for services in the town centre churches.

Communities across the district will come together on Sunday to remember the fallen. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The Larbert community will this year mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s war memorial on Sunday. Ministers from Larbert Old, West and East churches will be in attendance at the war memorial next to the Dobbie Hall at 9.45am. Rev. Iain Scoular will deliver the ceremony and a blessing will be carried out. Depute Lieutenant Neil MacDonald will also be in attendance. Neil Clark will play his pipes in remembrance.

The Remembrance Sunday procession in Grangemouth leaves the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street at 9.35am making its way to Zetland Parish Church where the service will start at 10.30am. Following the service the parade will head onto Park Road for a service at the cenotaph before returning to the Legion.

The procession in Bonnybridge will gather in the grounds of the community centre from 12pm before making its way to the memorial gardens at 12.20pm where wreaths will be laid.

In Carronshore, people will gather by the war memorial at 10.45am for an act of remembrance starting at 11am.

In Brightons the parade starts from outside the church manse at 10.30am heading down Maddiston Road to Brightons Cross before turning right towards the church. A service of remembrance will take place in the church before the parade retraces its steps at noon.

A service of remembrance will take place at Bo’ness Old Kirk at 10.45am on Sunday with the national silence being observed at 11am. A wreath will be laid at the parish war memorial to commemorate the fallen of the church. Following the service, a procession led by Kinneil Band will leave the Old Kirk for the cenotaph where a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

At the Bainsford War Memorial in Dawson Park a short service, conducted by Rev. Andrew Sarle will take place at noon.

In Laurieston a short act of remembrance and wreath laying will take place at the war memorial in the square at 9.15am ahead of the 10am service in the parish church.

While in Airth, the laying of wreaths takes place at the war memorial at 10.30am, followed by the church service at 11am.