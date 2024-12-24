When Kerry met the King: Falkirk Council officer chats to royalty at top tech gathering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A technology specialist from Falkirk Council rubbed shoulders with real royalty and digital top dogs down in London.

Kerry Abercrombie, the local authority’s ICT curriculum development officer, met His Majesty King Charles III at the special event when she represented the Apple Distinguished Educator community, helping to highlight how technology is improving education at schools throughout the Falkirk area.

Kerry was one of six Apple Distinguished Educators from across the UK at the gathering, in Battersea Power Station earlier this month, to celebrate innovative approaches to education supported by the technology firm and The King’s Trust.

Before having a brief conversation with the King, Kerry had the chance to meet Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, alongside a small group of Apple employees, community partners and British creatives.

Kerry Abercrombie meets His Majesty King Charles and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the London event (Picture: Submitted)

During the discussions, Kerry highlighted Falkirk Council’s success in using digital technology to transform learning in all 59 of its schools through the Connected Falkirk programme.

The programme’s positive impact on learning is also being recognised in Education Scotland reports, most recently for Bonnybridge, Moray, and Wallacestone primary schools.

Kerry said: “Attending this one-of-a-kind event was an unforgettable experience. It was a fantastic opportunity to represent the Apple Distinguished Educator community and talk about Connected Falkirk.

“It also allowed me to spend time with colleagues and friends who are passionate about integrating technology into schools and educational programmes and learn about the inspiring work they are doing to prepare young people for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow."

Cllr Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for Education, Falkirk Council, added: “Kerry’s presence at such a prestigious event is testament to her expertise and the high regard in which she is held within the Apple Educator community.

"It also highlights the significance of programmes like our sector leading Connected Falkirk, which has transformed how our schools approach learning and equipped young people with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

The Apple Distinguished Educator programme was created to recognise education pioneers who are using the company’s technology to transform teaching and learning in powerful ways.

People can visit the Apple website to find out more about the Distinguished Educator programme.