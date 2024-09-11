When Dionne met Harry: Falkirk singer performs on same stage as McFly guys

All local singer Dionne Hickey’s teenage dreams and ambitions came true in one unforgettable day in Jedburgh.

Hosting Edge Fest for the second year running, Dionne was over the proverbial moon when she introduced headliners Danny, Dougie, Harry and Tom on Saturday, August 31.

A huge McFly fan, Dionne would pull out all the stops to attend meet and greets and queue for hours so she could get to the front of the crowds at their shows.

Dionne said: “When I started my singing career 13 years ago one of my ambitions was to one day support McFly.”

Dionne meets McFly guys Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher (Picture: Submitted)

That dream came true last week when she not only shared a stage with them, she was also able to hang out and chat with them backstage.

The star struck singer was able to sing a few numbers herself to the Jedburgh crowd when she was not introducing acts like Scouting For Girls, The Lightning Seeds, UB40 and Callum Beattie or hanging with the McFly guys.