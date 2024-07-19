Wheelers appeal as Falkirk Council bans skating club from using its school halls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local roller skating club fears for its future after Falkirk Council banned it from using school halls in the area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Wheelers stated it had been using the halls for over a decade without incident and demanded a reason why the local authority needed to take such action.

Falkirk Council responded by stating skating was not a “suitable activity” for the kind of flooring in its schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Falkirk Wheelers spokesperson said: “This decision will not only deprive the pupils and public of being active but will shut down our club and leave most of our members taking part in no physical activity for their well being.

Falkirk Wheelers say the future of their club is now in jeopardy after Falkirk Council banned them from using school halls (Picture: Alistair Pryde, National World)

“We have been putting on sessions for free in the local schools for over 13 years without any problems. Mitie, FES and now Falkirk Council have decided to ban skating in all the schools without issuing a reason.

"The flooring manufacturer has written to them all to say their floors are made for skating on, but we're now banned without a reason and this time it's coming from the council.“The majority of our own sessions have been in Bo'ness Recreation Centre and Denny Sports Centre. When Bo'ness closed we were relocated to Bo'ness Academy and everything was going great.

"The floor in the academy required repairs – it was damaged and coned off when we moved in – and since the repairs Mitie have decided skating is not suitable on the floor and have banned it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a floor designed for roller hockey to be played on. Now someone in the council has backed Mitie with our club being cancelled and facing closure after everything we’ve done voluntarily for the council over the years.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson responded: “Our facilities providers in our high schools have been advised that in line skating is not a suitable activity for the type of flooring in these schools.

“This type of activity increases the risk of damage to the surface, resulting in repair costs and an increase to the annual maintenance costs. The club could use appropriate outdoor space in our secondary schools and changing facilities would be available if required.”