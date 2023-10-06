What's up doc?: Abandoned bunnies on the rise in Falkirk and elsewhere

The Scottish SPCA is growing concerned about the number of abandoned rabbits which have been coming into their care.

The charity is currently caring for 62 rabbits across Scotland but has seen an overall increase in rabbits arriving into their care over the past few years.

In 2022 the number of rabbits arriving at the centres increased by five per cent from 2021 and was 48 per cent more than the number arriving in 2020.

Since 2020 the charity has taken in a total of 1629 bunnies, with around 86 per cent of those arriving needing some form of veterinary treatment.

The Scottish SPCA is growing concerned about the number of abandoned rabbits it has ended up caring for in recent years (Picture: Contributed)

Sadly 48 of those arriving into the society’s care were abandoned by their owners.

Scottish SPCA fostering lead Anna O’ Donnell said, “We currently have a lot of bunnies in our care. It’s hard to say why so many of these animals end up at our centres.

However, we suspect that often they are seen as an ‘easy’ pet and purchased for a child.

“In reality, rabbits are incredibly complex and social animals who need a lot of care, exercise and enrichment to stay happy and healthy. We would encourage anyone thinking of bringing a rabbit into their home to consider adopting. We have so many to choose from that we’re sure we can find the right fit for most homes.

“We have lots of single rabbits, some of whom are neutered, who could be bonded to an existing rabbit. Anyone looking to adopt a rabbit as a companion should make sure they follow proper introductions and have space available if the pair don’t get along.

“If you’re a new rabbit owner, and daunted by the prospect of bonding rabbits, many of our rabbits are already bonded into pairs or trios."

“Anyone who is interested in adopting a rabbit but has questions or concerns should give their local centre a call on 03000 999 999 or pop into centre reception for a chat with our team.

“These animals are so much more complex than many people give them credit for and have amazing personalities. We’d really love for them to find their forever homes.”