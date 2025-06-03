What you need to know about Carron and Carronshore Gala Day 2025
The community event takes place this Saturday, June 7 and the fun has already begun with a programme of community events leading up to the big day all this week.
The annual children’s races for youngsters of primary school and nursery age took place in Gairdoch Park on Monday and the children’s football tournament for those in P4 to P7 was held on Tuesday evening.
The decorated gardens competition takes place tonight (Thursday) before the Chum Tasker Memorial Cup charity football match takes place on Friday night in the park. There will also be a kids sports day and a fancy dress competition on Friday and the fairground rides will be open.
The gala day itself takes place on Saturday with a whole host of events planned to keep everyone entertained.
The procession will leave Burnside Park at 11am before making its way through the streets to Gairdoch Park.
Carron Primary pupil Inaaya Sajid will be crowned gala queen on the stage at Gairdoch during a special ceremony which starts at 11.45am.
Following the crowning, there will be an afternoon of fun for everyone to enjoy in the park.
As well as the fun fair, inflatables, stalls and face painting, there will be performances from local dance schools, a magic show, Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band, Rhythm of India, Dragonbreath and Make Believe Moments. There will also be live music from local musician Matthew Hannah and two tribute acts – Good 4 Olivia (Olivia Rodriguez) and Taste Sabrina (Sabrina Carpenter).
The activities in the park will run until around 6pm.
Organisers are looking forward to Saturday’s main event and have their fingers crossed that the weather is kind.
Sharon McNeill, gala day chairperson, said: “Everything is going great and we’re on the home stretch now. It’s all ready to go and we’re looking forward to Saturday.
"We always get good support from the local community and we’re hoping they will come along again this year. We’re just praying the weather holds off.”
Copies of the gala day programme, priced £2, are available from the Scotmid store in Carronshore.
To find out more about what’s planned, visit the Carron and Carronshore Gala Facebook page.
The committee are also looking for volunteers to help out with the parade and with set up on Saturday. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the organisers through the Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.