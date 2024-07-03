Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Forth Valley have revealed their favourite things to do – and it’s visit a castle or fort, according to a new survey.

Almost half (49 per cent) visited an attraction during their trip, the Scotland Visitor Survey 2023 Falkirk & Forth Valley, undertaken by VisitScotland, found.

It also revealed that 38 per cent went to a visitor or heritage centre while they were here, with 35 per cent stating that they viewed architecture and buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In line with Scotland-wide survey results, scenery and landscape (81 per cent), and history and culture (55 per cent), were the top two motivations for visitors travelling to the region.

The Kelpies are one of Forth Valley's top tourist attractions. Pic: Michael Gillen

Over half of visitors (56 per cent) stayed in non-serviced accommodation with self-catering or commercial non-serviced rentals making up the largest proportion.

Results showed 74 per cent of visitors were from the UK and 26 per cent were from overseas.

The Scotland Visitor Survey usually takes place every three or four years but was delayed due to the pandemic and was conducted in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It aims to help understand why visitors take a holiday or short break in Scotland and how they rate their experiences when here.

Visitors were surveyed in-person between March and October last year, and then responded to an online survey when they returned home.

The survey showed 650,000 overnight trips by international visitors and GB residents in 2022; 7.3 million day trips by GB residents that year; 2.8 million nights spent in accommodations by international visitors and GB residents in 2022; and together they spent £468million.

Lynsey Eckford, Regional Director at VisitScotland, said: “The Scotland Visitor Survey help us understand the motivations and experiences of visitors, and these results for Forth Valley will be key in continuing to develop the region as a visitor destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s no surprise that our historical sites and culture inspire many to travel to the region, from the Antonine Wall, Clackmannan Tower and Callendar House to the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel.