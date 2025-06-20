A popular – some would say finger licking good – restaurant has plans to make some changes.

KFC UKI lodged two applications with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, June 18, looking to make changes at its Bellvue Street, Falkirk drive through restaurant.

One application was looking for permission to make “external alterations” to the premises, while another was trying to get the go ahead to display ‘illuminated and non-illuminated advertisements’.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers will make a decision on plans before the determination deadline of August 17.

The plans to alter Falkirk's KFC restaurant were lodged earlier this week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

