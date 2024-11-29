We've 15 pictures from St Bernadette's community afternoon tea

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST
Pupils at St Bernadette’s Primary School invited members of the community to pop in and enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

The school in Stenhousemuir’s Edward Avenue held an afternoon tea open door charity event as part of Catholic Education week on Thursday.

And by the looks of the delighted visitors’ faces, a great time was had by all.

Pupils at St Bernadettes Primary in Stenhousemuir get ready to host their community afternoon tea.

1. St Bernadette's Afternoon Tea

Pupils at St Bernadettes Primary in Stenhousemuir get ready to host their community afternoon tea. Photo: Scott Louden

Setting the tables for their guests.

2. St Bernadette's Afternoon Tea

Setting the tables for their guests. Photo: Scott Louden

Getting guests seated before they can enjoy the refreshments.

3. St Bernadette's Afternoon Tea

Getting guests seated before they can enjoy the refreshments. Photo: Scott Louden

Guests begin to arrive.

4. St Bernadette's Afternoon Tea

Guests begin to arrive. Photo: Scott Louden

