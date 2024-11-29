We've 15 pictures from St Bernadette's community afternoon tea

The school in Stenhousemuir’s Edward Avenue held an afternoon tea open door charity event as part of Catholic Education week on Thursday.
And by the looks of the delighted visitors’ faces, a great time was had by all.
