Wetting the baby’s head at Blackness whisky christening

Most folk in their seventies are thinking about winding down and chilling out.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But that’s not on the agenda for Blackness couple Colm and Sheena O’Rourke.

Originally from Wexford in Ireland, they moved here 10 years ago. In August 2019, they bought, re-fitted and opened The Lobster Pot restaurant in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago, they also opened the neighbouring Blackness Bay Distillery, where they make whisky and rum and run very popular tours for the public.

Colm played a couple of tunes on the bagpipes before performing the whisky baptism, using an ear of barley and blend of new-make spirit and whisky. Pics: Wandering Dog Photography

Now, the couple are venturing into the events arena – offering to host small parties, weddings and christenings in the venue’s garden.

And on Sunday, they were delighted to oversee the distillery’s very first whisky baptism – booked by local couple Jamie and Rhanna Stewart for their six-month-old daughter Moyra.

The couple, who run Blawloan Farm, near Blackness, have been using draff – a by-product of the Scotch whisky distilling process – from Blackness Bay for their cattle and sheep so have already forged strong links with the O’Rourkes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was a distillery tour last year that prompted them to hold Moyra’s christening in the grounds.

Jamie, Moyra and Rhanna loved every minute of the baptism. Pic: Wandering Dog Photography

Rhanna explained: “We first met Colm on the distillery tour last year and have been using his draff on our farm since, so we already have that relationship.

“He’s extremely eccentric, in a very good way, so when we saw that he and Sheena were now offering whisky baptisms we knew that’s what we wanted to do.”

Moyra was born on February 11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and, on Sunday, became the very first baby to enjoy a whisky baptism at the distillery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhanna said: “We’d never heard of a whisky baptism before but decided that’s what we wanted to do to welcome Moyra to the family.

“The service was short and sweet, with a wee bit of eccentric Colm thrown in for good measure. It was brilliant – we couldn’t have asked for anything better.

“We didn’t pre-warn our family and friends but they were all pleasantly surprised and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“A lot of them did the distillery tour afterwards and thought that was brilliant too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheena and Colm made the process so easy – we’d definitely recommend it to other parents who want something a wee bit different.

“It’s unique and will be quite the story for the wee one to tell when she’s older!”

Colm, who is a descendant of a whisky spiritualist, performed the ceremony over a whisky barrel with the baby being baptised using a blend of the distillery’s new make spirit and whisky – all with a signature Celtic twist.

While it was the distillery’s first whisky baptism, it’s the fourth Colm has actually performed and he now hopes to do many more in the grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a true joy to lead the whisky baptism here at Blackness Bay Distillery – where Celtic tradition, storytelling and good spirits all flow freely.

“As a descendant of the whisky spiritualist tradition, this ceremony was a beautiful way to honour heritage.

“But more than that, it was about welcoming baby Moyra, celebrating the Stewarts and sharing a moment of connection with a community that knows how to mark an occasion with heart – and just the right splash of humour.”