Westquarter community can benefit from toy donations

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 4th Dec 2024, 06:34 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 07:36 BST
A community group has joined together with a nearby care home to ensure that youngsters gets gifts this Christmas.

Westquarter and Redding Community Project and Barleystone Care Home have been running the initiative to provide toys for those in need.

They are asking anyone who has toys in good condition – not broken or with missing pieces – to hand them in to the project base which is within Westquarter Primary School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone wishing to collect toys can go along next Tuesday, December 10 between 11am and 2pm to select items which their children can receive on Christmas Day.

Westquarter and Redding Community Project volunteers Emma Donnelly, Demi Valentine, Annie Steel with Ashley Alves the well-being coordinator at Barleystone Care Home and some of the toys donated. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
Westquarter and Redding Community Project volunteers Emma Donnelly, Demi Valentine, Annie Steel with Ashley Alves the well-being coordinator at Barleystone Care Home and some of the toys donated. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the community project said: “We have joined with Barleystone to make this Christmas less stressful for as many people as we can. We would be grateful for any donations.

"On December 10 people are welcome to come in, have a look and take anything that could ease the pressure to benefit your child with a gift from Santa.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice