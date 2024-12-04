Westquarter community can benefit from toy donations

A community group has joined together with a nearby care home to ensure that youngsters gets gifts this Christmas.

Westquarter and Redding Community Project and Barleystone Care Home have been running the initiative to provide toys for those in need.

They are asking anyone who has toys in good condition – not broken or with missing pieces – to hand them in to the project base which is within Westquarter Primary School.

Anyone wishing to collect toys can go along next Tuesday, December 10 between 11am and 2pm to select items which their children can receive on Christmas Day.

Westquarter and Redding Community Project volunteers Emma Donnelly, Demi Valentine, Annie Steel with Ashley Alves the well-being coordinator at Barleystone Care Home and some of the toys donated. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the community project said: “We have joined with Barleystone to make this Christmas less stressful for as many people as we can. We would be grateful for any donations.

"On December 10 people are welcome to come in, have a look and take anything that could ease the pressure to benefit your child with a gift from Santa.”