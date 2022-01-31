Westport Veterinary Clinic launch search for the nation's animal heroes

Hugo the Labrador, who helped save the life of his owner Brian Watson.

Hugo was recognised for helping to save the life of his owner Brian Watson. Hugo's sheer love and devotion for Brian meant he never left his side when Brian fell face down into the freezing Union Canal and he alerted passers by.

In November 2021, Hugo then went on to win the Dog Aid Society of Scotland's Bravery Award for his actions. However, shortly after the bravery award was announced, Hugo sadly passed away.

To honour Hugo, Westport Vets have commemorated a special award to recognise and honour other animal heroes.

A spokesperson for the Vets said: “We are searching across the nation, asking the public to nominate animals for their acts of kindness, their animal heroes.

" We will be working with Hugo's family to help choose the winner of Hugo's Hero Award 2022.

“The winner will be presented with the Hugo’s Hero Award, receive a pet goodie bag and their story will be shared on our social media pages .

“Animals play such an incredible role in our lives and Westport Vets aim is to celebrate and share these incredible acts of kindness by animals to humans.”

For a nomination entry form go to: www.westportvets.com/hugos-hero/.