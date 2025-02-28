Westminster MP praises leadership and environmental efforts of Bo'ness scouts

By James Trimble
Published 28th Feb 2025, 09:06 BST

MP Kirsteen Sullivan was impressed by what she saw from 3rd Bo’ness Scout Group following a recent visit and full of praise for the youngsters and the volunteers there.

The group has around 80 young people in its ranks and over 20 dedicated volunteers, helping to equip them with essential life skills, building teamwork while fostering leadership and resilience in an inclusive environment.

Vowing to become the UK’s first Net-Zero scout group, their ambitious effort is well underway, with solar panels and energy-saving initiatives putting them on track to achieve full Net-Zero status by the middle of the year.

During the visit, the MP for Bathgate and Livingston presented a Young Leader’s Award, recognising the hard work and commitment of a young scout making a difference in the community.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see the 3rd Bo’ness Scouts leading the way, not only in preparing young people with skills for life but also in tackling climate change at a local level.”

