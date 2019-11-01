Westlife heading to Falkirk’s Westfield Stadium

Irish pop superstars Westlife are heading to Falkirk next summer as part of their largest ever stadium tour.

The group announced this morning that they would be playing Westfield Stadium on Saturday, June 27.

Their Stadium in the Summers tour will cover some of the biggest outdoor venues, including Falkirk and Inverness, and will conclude with Westlife’s first-ever Wembley Stadium show on August 22.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday, November 8 from www.gigsinscotland.com.

The band said: “The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK.

“The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform at The Falkirk Stadium.”

Andy Thomson, chairman of Falkirk FC (Events) Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be hosting another landmark event, bringing the community together and once again showcasing The Falkirk Stadium as a first class venue for world class artists.

“Westlife’s Stadiums in the Summer Tour will provide a substantial boost to the local economy as well as a attracting tens of thousands of concert goers to the Falkirk area.”