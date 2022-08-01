Westfield Park Community Centre: Falkirk group marks 35 years with Fun Day

The doors were thrown open at Westfield Park Community Centre at the weekend to allow everyone to see all the fun and useful events that take place in the building.

Situated in Westfield Street, it is a charitable, non-profit body which delivers projects for Westfield and the surrounding area.

It is an independent, volunteer and community-led organisation with those involved securing the building by leasing it for activities and services from Falkirk Council.The board of trustees made up of local residents with a wide range of complementary skills aspire to deliver projects that leave a social, environmental, enterprising and economic impact.

Opened in August 1988, those board works with others in the community to deliver projects that create a legacy, those that leave a long-term impact to all residents of Westfield.

Current activities taking part in the centre include kickboxing, make and mend upcycling group, open pantry, youth zone for eight to 12-year-olds, share a craft, tae kwon do, classes in English for other languages, self defence and the spiritualist church.

