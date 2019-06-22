Westfield Community Centre gains £150,000 lottery boost

Westfield Community Centre can now afford to hire a project worker and also a cleaner-caretaker, thanks to a £150,000 lottery grant.

The cash, which will fund these posts for three years, is said to be particularly welcome as the centre is no longer being funded by Falkirk Council.

A spokesman said: “As a result we will lose all council staff that work for us”.

He added: “Thanks to the hard work of Council CLD Worker Tony Beekman (pictured) and Westfield Park Committee member Betty Cook (pictured) we were able to apply for a grant from the Big Lottery Fund Community Led Partnership.

“While this financial award is a big boost to the centre we still need more help, and call on the people of the community to offer their support to help maintain the community centre going forward”.

Betty Cook, who is on the centre’s management committee, said: “We are elated with this award, and pleased that our hard work has paid off.”

She and others on the committee want to say a special thank you to Jesse from the Big Lotto, who aided in the completion of the application.