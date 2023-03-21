West Plean and Auchenbowie Ladies Club hand over cheque for £175 to Forth Valley Sensory Centre for BSL. Pic: Michael Gillen

West Plean and Auchenbowie Ladies Club marked the occasion by handing over a cheque for £175 to Forth Valley Sensory Centre to support British Sign Language.

The club was founded in 1923 by the Bolton’s of West Plean House and the Munro’s of Auchenbowie House, near Stirling. Members would meet regularly, it helped the members provide services from their own resources, as well as receiving useful information on health and domestic issues.

Over the years they would go on outings, but also ran helping hands projects to look after their poorer and infirm neighbours.

Before the Second World War they raised funds towards the cost of the then new Stirling Royal infirmary, continuing to supply sheets, and for many years eggs from their own hens.

With less agricultural workers locally, the membership changed but the club remains active and continues to meet on the second Thursday of every month from 1pm to 3pm in Larbert Old Church hall,

They met initially in a very basic building moving, in time, to better premises, at present Larbert Old Hall. With the diminution of the number of agricultural workers the makeup of the local population and their membership has changed, but the club remains active with 48 members at present, and clearly continues to meet a need.

Group members are pictured here with representatives from FVSC, Clare Bolland, Sally Work, Linsey Stocks and Ann McFarlane.