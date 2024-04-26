Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latisha Chan from West Calder High School won the title with her performance of Etude Op. 10, No. 3, in Eb Major by Frederic Chopin.

She will now represent West Lothian at the national final held at the Royal Conservatoire of Music in Glasgow in May.

Latisha, who also plays trumpet in the school band and regional ensembles, will be heading to the Royal Conservatoire later this year to study piano.

Colum Cameron, Latisha Chan and Allan Bishop.

The runners-up were Linlithgow Academy vocalist Colum Cameron with his version of Anthem from the musical Chess and guitarist Allan Bishop from Whitburn Academy for his rendition of Lenny by Stevie Ray Vaughan.

A capacity audience at Deans Community High School in Livingston were also entertained by a solo from last year’s winner, pianist Oliver Plenderleith, followed by a performance by West Lothian Schools Big Band.

Executive councillor for education Andrew McGuire said: “Latisha was the runner-up last year, and she hugely deserved to win the top prize this year.

“With finalists from nearly every secondary school in West Lothian, it shows the depth of musical talent we have and what our young people can achieve though hard work and dedication.

“Thanks to all the staff from across the council who worked together to stage competitions within each local secondary school to select who would represent them.

“Special thanks must also go to the three local adjudicators, former arts manager Colin Hutcheon, award-winning singer Hannah Rarity and leading brass player Katrina Marzella.

“They all agreed the standard was really high and had a difficult job of choosing an overall winner.”

Prizes were also given out on the night to Deans Community High School Senior Brass Ensemble and Linlithgow Academy Guitar Ensemble, whose video submissions will also be entered into the national ensemble finals.