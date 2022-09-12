West Lothian tributes to the Queen

All planned council events have been cancelled and any scheduled council meetings will begin with a period of silence. Black drapes have been placed around the portrait of The Queen in the Council Chambers at West Lothian Civic Centre.

Provost Muldoon said: “On behalf of the citizens of West Lothian, we have sent a message of sympathy to The Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The Queen has ruled for 70 years, longer than any other Monarch in British history. During this time, she became a much loved and respected figure across the globe. Her sense of duty and her devotion to a life of service was remarkable.

Queen Elizabeth II at Linlithgow on a tour of West Lothian.

“It’s important to remember that The Queen was also a much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, so the Royal Family are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this poignant time.”

West Lothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Moira Niven MBE, added: “Her Majesty led an extraordinary life and I’d like to extend my sympathy to the entire Royal Family at this very sad time.

“It is impossible to put into words the impact that Her Majesty has had on shaping our great country.