West Lothian residents advised to put their bins out as normal over Easter

All bins should be left out until they are emptied, and householders are asked to be patient while crews work to clear any backlog caused by the Easter bank holidays on Friday 15 and Monday 18 April.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We would ask local residents to put their bins out as normal, and leave them out until they are collected.

“Staffing levels over the holiday period means it is more likely that collections may be delayed, so residents are asked to be patient as our dedicated crews work to clear any backlog over the course of the following week."

Stock Picture Michael Gillen.

You can check for updates on any delayed collections at www.westlothian.gov.uk/bin-collection-updates.