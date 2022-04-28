West Lothian Leisure chief executive to step down

During his time as chief executive he has led the organisation through a major re-structure, successfully navigated it through the Covid pandemic and attracted new external funding for it’s health and wellbeing programmes.

Mr Dent said: “It has been an exceptionally difficult decision to leave, having worked with such a dedicated and enthusiastic team.

"Whilst the last two years have been far more challenging than anyone could have imagined, I am proud of the many successes we have achieved together and leave knowing the organisation is in a far better financial position than when I joined.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lothian Leisure’s chief executive, Tim Dent, who is set to retire at the end of June.

"I wish everyone connected with West Lothian Leisure every success in future.”

Tim has over 35 years’ industry experience across local government, leisure trusts, commercial fitness, major events and running his own sport and leisure consultancy.

Dr Cindy Brook, chair of West Lothian Leisure said: “I am very grateful for the leadership that Tim has provided to help modernise the organisation and his work to improve the health and wellbeing of people throughout West Lothian.

"It’s thanks to his commercial acumen, expertise and determination that we have made been able to ride out the pandemic and build a strong recovery. Both I and the Board wish him all the very best with whatever he chooses to do next.”