Around 200 racing cyclists from as far as Peterburgh and Aberdeen converged on Linlithgow’s West Lothian Cycle Circuit on Sunday.

Eleven races took place in bright sunshine, with under eights to veteran cyclists competing and the U16s battling it out in the second round of the Scottish Youth circuit series.

Local clubs and teams delivered a strong performance with Brodie Duncan from West Lothian Clarion, the organising club, winning in the U16 race with a commanding performance. After a few early forays off the front Duncan lit the after burners just after the half way mark of the 30km race.Duncan said: “I really wanted to make a mark with this race. I won for the first time two weeks ago and today I wanted to repeat the win at a higher level.

“It felt so good to cross the line first – I’ve been working towards a national win for a long time. I couldn’t have done it with the support of the coaches at the Clarion.”

With three riders vying for third, Linlithgow's Diane Clayton Chisholm took the last podium place.

In the U14s Rhuairdh Fulton from the home club conserved energy throughout his 29 lap race to hold on to third in his best road performance yet. Normally an off-roader, he won the 2023 British Cycle Cross Series.

She said: “I was actually trying to lead out my club mate Nicola but she didn't make it past me in the last meters of the race.”

In the men's open race, Linlithgow outfit The Cycling Academy triumphed with Bo’ness teenager Noah Blateau leading the way and team mate Ruan Vorster from Linlithgow out sprinting the bunch to take second.

Organiser Matthew Ball said: “It was wonderful to see such a broad range of ages taking part. This facility is a real boost to cycling sport and helps put Linlithgow on the cycling map.

“Clarion's goal is to continue to develop young riders like British Champion Cameron Mason, who started cycling with club.”