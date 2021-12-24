West Lothian Council seeks clarity over Good Food Nation bill

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick.

Council Executive have approved responses to eight questions about the bill, which is being scrutinised by the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee.

In 2014 the Scottish Government published the national food and drink policy, Becoming a Good Food Nation. The policy set out a new vision for Scotland that by 2024 Scotland will be a Good Food Nation, where people from every walk of life take pride and pleasure in, and benefit from, the food they produce, buy, cook, serve and eat each day.

The bill requires the Scottish Government and relevant authorities to create good food nation plans to support the social and economic wellbeing, the environment, health and economic development. These plans will help ensure good quality, locally sourced and produced food which is a practical everyday reality for everyone.

Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “We have raised a number of areas of concern in our response to the Good Food Nation bill, including a lack of a commitment to enshrine a commitment to food within the law.

“Whilst the broad principles of the scheme are very positive, more details are required to address a number of key issues.

“These include: conflicts and duplication with existing legislation and work streams; the decision not to incorporate right to food; and how the bill will be implemented.