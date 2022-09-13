West Lothian Council leaders pay tribute to the Queen

Labour’s Lawrence Fitzpatrick, who is the leader of the council said: “Whilst we all mourn her passing, it’s important we also celebrate her achievements and many years of selfless service for the countries and peoples she loved dearly. To become the country’s longest-serving Monarch and gain the respect and admiration of generations of world leaders shows the high-esteem in which she was held by everyone.

“We were fortunate to welcome Her Majesty to West Lothian on numerous occasions and each time she captured the hearts and minds of everyone who spoke to her.

“It truly is the end of an era.”

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick pays tribute outside the council chambers in Livingston.

Councillor Damian Doran-Timson, Leader of the Conservative group, said: “It is an incredibly sad event with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II gave a life of service and devotion to the United Kingdom which is unparalleled, and on behalf of my group I wish to publicly thank her for this incredible service.

“I have no doubt King Charles III will work tirelessly for all areas of the United Kingdom and I wish him well in his endeavours.”

Councillor Janet Campbell, Leader of the Scottish National Party group, said: “For over seven decades the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives. Indeed, for the vast majority of us she is the only Head of State we have ever known.

“Her passing is a moment of profound sadness and I share the sense of loss and sorrow which is being felt throughout West Lothian, across Scotland and beyond.

“At this time, it is right that we remember and pay tribute to her tireless work ethic and sense of public duty.”

Councillor Sally Pattle, Liberal Democrat member, added: “We will all miss Her Majesty, but there is much to celebrate in a life lived as well and long as the late Queen Elizabeth II. This is a time to come together and reflect on everything that Her Majesty did for our country: she was the embodiment of decency, dignity and a life dedicated to service.