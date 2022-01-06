West Lothian brown bin collections suspended

Stock photo by Jane Barlow.

The move is due to increased Covid-19 related absences, with current staffing levels meaning is it not possible to continue all services.

Fewer brown bins are collected during the winter months due to less garden waste produced. Residents with collections due between January 6 and 9 should put them out at their next scheduled collection dates.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We would like to give our sincere apologies to all those affected by the temporary suspension of brown bins collections.

“The increase in absences means we are simply not able to offer the full range of services. It is not possible to transfer more staff at this time, as other key services such as winter gritting also need to be made a priority.

“Stopping brown bins collections will allow us to prioritise blue and grey collections, which are likely to be fuller.”

The spokesperson added: “We are aware that there are some bin collections are still outstanding from over the holiday period. Suspending these collections will allow our dedicated teams the chance to catch up on these missed collections as soon as possible.”

For updates on collections, visit https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/bin-collection-updates.