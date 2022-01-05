West Lothian and Falkirk homes record breaking pandemic-fuelled rises in electricity use
Local households recorded their largest rise in electricity consumption in eight years in 2020, as Covid forced people to spend more time at home.
The figures come at a time of rising energy prices, driven by a spike in the cost of gas, with bills predicted to double this year.
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show 290 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity were consumed by domestic meters in West Lothian in 2020.
This was a five per cent rise on the 275 GWh consumed the year before and the largest change since comparable records began in 2012.
The figures show that in the Falkirk Council area, 272 GWh of electricity were consumed by domestic meters in 2020, a four per cent rise on the 262 GWh consumed the year before and also the largest change on record.