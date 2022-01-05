West Lothian and Falkirk homes record breaking pandemic-fuelled rises in electricity use

Stock photo. PA.

The figures come at a time of rising energy prices, driven by a spike in the cost of gas, with bills predicted to double this year.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show 290 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity were consumed by domestic meters in West Lothian in 2020.

This was a five per cent rise on the 275 GWh consumed the year before and the largest change since comparable records began in 2012.