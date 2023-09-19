Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together with friend Kennedy McNicol, he will set off on Thursday to tackle the West Highland Way which runs from Milngavie to Forth William through some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery.

The pair hope to complete the route in five days but as well as the physical challenge, they hope to raise vital funds for the Falkirk branch of the Samaritans, the free helpline manned round the clock by volunteers who can talk through a person’s troubles of worries.

The Falkirk and Central Scotland branch is based in the heart of the town in Orchard Street.

Michael Thompson, Falkirk branch director, and Kennedy McNicol, fundraiser, will begin their walk along the West Highland Way on Thursday. Pic: Michael Gillen

Michael, 38, has been a volunteer for over six years and is now the branch director, a role which sees him coordinating the volunteers, keeping the branch operational and getting involved in work across central Scotland.

He admits that he first got involved when he was looking for ways to fill his days off when working shifts as a mechanical manager, but quickly realised it was a great opportunity to give something back to the community

Michael said: “We get calls from people of all ages and from all backgrounds. It’s not just people contemplating suicide who reach out, but most recently we’re getting lots of calls from people concerned about the cost of living crisis and how they will manage.

"We’re always keen to encourage people to get in touch before they feel things have got too bad."

He is also optimistic their trek, his first experience of the West Highland Way, will be an opportunity to highlight the work of Samaritans as there are no branches in Oban or Fort William and hopes their journey will encourage people to get involved.

Michael added: “I’ve been doing some training and managed 20 miles the other day. However, it’s the fact that we will walk around that distance, camp overnight and then have to get up and do it all over again. There won’t be any rest days so it is quite a challenge.

"All money raised will stay within our Falkirk branch and help support our important outreach in schools, prison and listening services. Readers can follow our journey on twitter @falkirksams.”