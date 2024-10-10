Were we not entertained: Gladiators surprise Falkirk charity for BBC's One Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The good work of a local charity which fights for the rights of people with learning disabilities will be highlighted on primetime BBC One television tonight.

Volunteers with the Falkirk branch of Enable Scotland enjoyed a big surprise this week when two of BBC1’s Gladiators – Viper and Nitro – appeared at their Elgin Place, Falkirk base.

The telly stars were there as part of the One Show’s One Big Thank You initiative to thank volunteer Maureen Kilgour for all her hard work setting up clubs and festivals for people with disabilities.

Maureen said: “I can’t wait to see all our guys enjoying themselves on TV.”

Maureen Kilgour and Enable volunteers and members are surprised by television Gladiators Viper and Nitro (Picture: Submitted)

The segment is scheduled to b shown on tonight’s episode which starts at 7pm.

Enable is one of the fastest growing charities in the UK, committed to realising the rights of every citizen through self-directed, human rights driven health and social care, inclusive employment, education and training.