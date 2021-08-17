We’re open: Linlithgow fishery owner frustrated as 'road closed’ signs hit business

Bowden Springs fishery, Linlithgow

It comes after the fed-up Bowden Springs boss claims fishermen have turned round and gone elsewhere since the closure signs were put up on the busy A706 road.

He has had calls from perplexed anglers asking if they can continue their journey once they reach the closure signs.

Repair work at Woodcockdale Bridge has caused the problem and Mr Gargaro said: "I understand that the need to do the work, but anglers are turning away.

"We have certainly not been as busy as we expected since the signs went up, so this closure is costing me money and that is a concern, particularly as it comes after the COVID-19 issues which have also affected my numbers."

He stressed: "The road access to the fishery is open as usual.

“Ignore the road closed signs coming from the west direction on the A706. Coming from Linlithgow, the A706 is closed at Woodcockdale Bridge."

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “A contractor on behalf of Scottish Canals is currently carrying out essential repairs at Woodcockdale Canal Bridge near Linlithgow.

“A road closure at this bridge is currently in place as it is required to allow these works to be safely carried out.

“We have passed Mr Gargaro’s concerns on to the contractors to investigate if the current closure and diversion route signage that is in place can be reviewed and improved."

The cooler weather in the past week has meant it has proved much easier to tempt fish with floating and slow sinking lines the best option on the two-acre fly pond.

Mr Gargaro said that the water quality at Bowden Springs is still excellent.

George Roberts, a newcomer to the fishery, and Gordon Reid (black and green lure) have recorded 10lb rainbow catches.

Derek Saunders retuned three quality rainbows, the best around 8lb, and newcomer Ben McPhillips did well to land a 4.5lb rainbow on a black leech. The best bag was recorded by Rob Slater who netted five rainbow trout for 18lb with a best of 6lb.

