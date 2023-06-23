News you can trust since 1845
We're loving it: East Falkirk MP holds his surgery in Grangemouth Maccy Ds

No one can say East Falkirk MP Martyn Day does not get around the area to meet his constituents and a Grangemouth fast food drive through is the next venue he will be holding an advice surgery in.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

Mr Day is scheduled to be at McDonalds, at Earlsgate Roundabout, between 10am and 11am on Saturday, June 24.

After that another surgery is scheduled to take place in another eatery – the cafe of Tesco supermarket in Colliery Road, Redding on from 10am to 11am on Friday, June 30.

East Falkirk MP will be holding his surgery in Grangemouth McDonalds (Picture: Submitted)East Falkirk MP will be holding his surgery in Grangemouth McDonalds (Picture: Submitted)
