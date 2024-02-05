Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although the type of cancer has not been revealed - it is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King began "regular treatments" today and will postpone public duties during the treatment, the Palace said.

However, he will continue to carry out state duties and paperwork.

Visit of King Charles III to Kinneil House, Bo'ness last July. Pic: Michael Gillen

Well wishes have poured in for the King, 75, since the news was made public.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said he wished the King a “speedy recovery” following his cancer diagnosis.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty The King and I hope for a speedy recovery and return to public life.

“My thoughts are also with Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the royal family at what I know will be a worrying time.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

The Buckingham Palace statement in full:

During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.