Well plaid doc: Forth Valley Royal kilt runner just misses out on record but coins in over £11,000 for charity

A consultant anaesthetist pounded the pavements in full Highland dress – kilt and all – to complete the Great Scottish Run and raise over £11,000 for two great causes.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s Doctor Ewan Jack, 52, took on challenge in Glasgow on Sunday, dressed in a kilt and all the associated regalia, to raise funds for research into motor neurone disease (MND) for late rugby legend Doddie Weir’s charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and The Brain Tumour Charity.

Ewan, from Dollar, had also been hoping to become the world record holder for the fastest half marathon run by someone in full Highland dress.

Sadly the record still stands at 1 hour 28 minutes and 46 seconds, with Ewan finishing on Sunday with a time of 1 hour 32 minutes 23 seconds.

Consultant anaesthetist Ewan Jack finishes the Great Scottish Run wearing full Highland dress (Picture: Jeff Holmes)

Ewan said: “It was a tough day at the outdoor office to be sure. I was well on track for the record until about mile eight. Three out of four aims were achieved, however.

"I raised lots of cash, raised awareness of two conditions and put lots of smiles on lots of folks faces.”

Record breaking performances are nothing new to Ewan, who set one in 2011 when he became the fastest ever person dressed as a doctor to complete the Edinburgh Marathon, with a time of 2 hours 53 mins 11 sec – beating the previous record by 1 hour 22 minutes and 58 seconds.

Ewan was running in memory of his older brother Alex, who died some years ago of motor neurone disease when he was just 42.

