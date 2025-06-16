Well done to two Carronshore Rainbows who found gold after lots of hard work
Kiera Carson and Naomi West are both members of 1st Carronshore Rainbows which meet in the Age Concern Hall in Main Street, Stenhousemuir.
Last week they both received their gold awards, the highest a youngster can achieve in the Rainbows movement.
To receive their gold award they had to first earn all six theme awards before undertaking a final challenge.
This is a very special achievement and everyone at 1st Carronshore is extremely proud of them, as are their families.
Rainbows welcomes all girls from four to seven years old to “laugh, learn and have fun in a creative safe space”.
They will laugh, sing and make a happy mess (and help clear it up) as they choose their way through busy programme of activities.
1st Carronshore Rainbows meet from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesdays in the Age Concern Hall.