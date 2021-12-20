Welcome winter boost for Falkirk's mental health groups

The Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing (CMHW) Fund is now open for applications.

Managed by CVS Falkirk, the fund aims to tackle mental health inequalities and increase community-led support options for people aged over 16 years old across the local area.

Charities, social enterprises, community and voluntary groups and other third sector organisations operating in the Falkirk Council area can apply for one of three different grants – small grants up to £2000 for un-constituted groups and up to £5000 for constituted groups, medium grants up to £10,000 and large grants up to £25,000.

New funding is available to groups who help people cope with mental health difficulties

To gain funding projects, whether new or existing, should focus on promoting mental health and well being at a community level.

Initiatives do not have to have mental health and well being as your their focus, but their application does have to clearly benefit the mental well being of adults in the community.

Victoria McRae, CVS Falkirk chief executive, said: “This is an incredible amount of funding to come into the Falkirk District, and I would encourage any eligible group to look into applying.

"We can see how the effects of the pandemic have impacted people, and we know that the local third sector is key to helping them through this – they are already at the heart of their communities, and they know exactly what is needed.

“This funding reflects how important community support is to Scottish Government, and will provide significant investment into local community support for adults and their mental health.”

The CMHW Fund aims to develop a culture of promoting and supporting mental well being, and preventing mental ill health, in local communities, and across Scotland, with making sure more people know about how they can all stay well, and help themselves and others.

The deadline for small grants applications is Monday, January 10, 2022, while people can apply for medium and large grants up to noon on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Funding must be spent by October 2022, with reporting required throughout.

Visit www.cvsfalkirk.org.uk for application documents, guidance and more information.

