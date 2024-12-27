Welcome to the world Falkirk Christmas Day baby Jacob McKie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Falkirk couple received the perfect gift with the safe arrival of their baby son on Christmas Day.

Little Jacob Thomas McKie arrived on his due date of December 25, one of five babies born on the special day at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Mum Alyesha Aslam, 23, said family members told her they would be surprised if he wasn’t a few days early or late.

“But he came when we were expecting him,” said his delighted mum.

Christmas Day baby Jacob McKie with his proud parents, Alyesha Aslam and Kyle McKie, as well as big sister two-year-old Sasha Anne. Pic: Michael Gillen

She and partner Kyle McKie, 25, had gone to hospital at tea-time on Christmas Eve and by 9.18am the next day their son was safely delivered, weighing a healthy 8lbs 7oz.

Alyesha said: “Baby’s fine and I’m fine which is great. He’s got quite broad shoulders and at one point seemed to be a bit stuck so doctors had to rush in to the delivery room and help, but everything was fine in the end.”

The couple already have daughter Sasha Anne, who is two, and she was looked after by her doting grandparents while mum and dad were at the hospital – Samina Sadiq on Christmas Eve and Kirsty and Stevie McKie on Christmas Day.

Thankfully, Santa Claus got the message that she wouldn’t be at the family home near Falkirk town centre, and her presents were all safely delivered to her nana and papa’s house.

Little Jacob McKie was born on his due date of December 25. Pic: Michael Gillen

Alyesha added: “She had a great time with her presents and spending time with all her uncles and aunties. Her dad brought her up to the hospital in the afternoon to meet her new baby brother and that was a very emotional moment.

"The hospital staff were wonderful looking after us both and I had my Christmas dinner served up before eventually getting out at 7pm that night.

"Jacob was given some presents because he was born on Christmas Day which was lovely.”

Baby’s middle name is after his great-grandfather Thomas McKie.

The family are now enjoying spending time with their new arrival and daughter Sasha as Alyesha is on maternity leave from her job at Glenbervie House Hotel, while landscaper Kyle is also picking up shifts there, as well as completing a fabricating and welding course at college.

"It’s all very busy but absolutely perfect, “ said Alyesha.