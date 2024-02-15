Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gift from Kirkliston Community Council, chairman David Buchanan and treasurer/secretary Neil Davidson visited the Haven to present it.

The £661 donation stemmed from the overwhelming support the community council received at its Santa Sleigh collection on Christmas Eve in Kirkliston, with Queensferry Churches' Care in the Community as the chosen charity.

Kirkliston Community Council applied for match funding from the Bank of Scotland Foundation, resulting in an additional £500 from the bank – bringing the total to £1161.

Community Council chairman David Buchanan and treasurer Neil Davidson presented the cheque to Jim Snodgrass and John Robson at the Haven.

Sue Hope, fundraising manager at QCCC, said: “We'd like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Kirkliston Community Council, Bank of Scotland, and the entire Kirkliston community for their unwavering support.”

For over 30 years QCCC has been dedicated to providing high quality support services to older people and their carers in South Queensferry, Kirkliston, Dalmeny, Ratho, Ratho Station and Newbridge.

People with dementia, life-limiting illnesses and those experiencing social isolation, as well as their carers, are supported to remain active and connected within their own communities.