Come along on Wednesday, September 11 and find out more about the Zetland Men's Shed. Pic: Contributed

The latest group to start up in Grangemouth is hoping to attract new members.

Zetland Men’s Shed will meet at Kersiebank Community Project in Dundas School, Oxgang Road.

It will host an open day on Wednesday, September 11 from noon to 4pm.

Acting chairman Andy Colley said they hope as many men as possible will come along to find out more about what the shed will offer.

He added: “The purpose of the organisation is to provide recreational facilities and advance the social needs, health and well being of men of all ages and backgrounds living in the Falkirk district.

“It will offer opportunities for men in the Falkirk area to meet and undertake creative, physical, purposeful, and recreational activities of their choice. Hopefully, this will help reduce isolation of men in the area thus contributing to their physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s also about developing the capacity of men in the area to share their skills and knowledge with others in the community.”

Those attending will have a chance to look inside the shed to find out a little more about what goes on and perhaps even try out some of the crafts.

There will also be refreshments and a live performance from musician Gordon Bell.

The Men's Shed movement started 16 years ago, as a method of counteracting the effects of boredom and isolation when faced with retirement, illness, unemployment or bereavement.

There are now over 50 Men's Sheds in Scotland. These are run and staffed by the shed volunteers themselves.