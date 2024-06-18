Weekend of wonder awaits for lucky Lucie and her pals at Grangemouth Children's Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s Grangemouth Children’s day is a matter of days away and the entire town is looking forward to blue skies and sunshine for the parade and crowning ceremony.

This year it is Moray Primary School pupils who take centre stage in Zetland Park on Saturday, with the spotlight firmly on young Lucie Niven who will be the new Children’s Day Queen when Samantha Merrilees, founder of the Scott Martin Foundation, crowns her just after 3pm.

Before that big moment, Lucie and her Moray mates will be joining in the traditional parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road, which gets underway at around 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big day would not be possible without the hard work of the Children’s Day committee and the support of businesses, organisations and residents who continue to back the long standing celebration.

The Moray Primary School pupils will be enjoying the spotlight at Saturday's Grangemouth Children's Day and some of them have been out collecting cash for the big event(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

And this year saw members of the retinue and their friends and families take to the streets of Grangemouth with collecting tins to coin in cash to ensure the event takes place next year and continues to be enjoyed in the future.

The famous Children’s Day arches have been popping up all over town and can be viewed in all their glory on the traditional Friday night arch patrol.

The retinue for 2024: