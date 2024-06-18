Weekend of wonder awaits for lucky Lucie and her pals at Grangemouth Children's Day 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year it is Moray Primary School pupils who take centre stage in Zetland Park on Saturday, with the spotlight firmly on young Lucie Niven who will be the new Children’s Day Queen when Samantha Merrilees, founder of the Scott Martin Foundation, crowns her just after 3pm.
Before that big moment, Lucie and her Moray mates will be joining in the traditional parade down Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road, which gets underway at around 1.30pm.
The big day would not be possible without the hard work of the Children’s Day committee and the support of businesses, organisations and residents who continue to back the long standing celebration.
And this year saw members of the retinue and their friends and families take to the streets of Grangemouth with collecting tins to coin in cash to ensure the event takes place next year and continues to be enjoyed in the future.
The famous Children’s Day arches have been popping up all over town and can be viewed in all their glory on the traditional Friday night arch patrol.
The retinue for 2024:
Lucie Niven (Queen), Lucia Harper, Alix Grant (Maids of Honour), Harry Docherty-Bennett (Herald), Adam Cantwell (Courtier), Murron Daisley, Ayda Gardner, Eilidh Gillespie, Lacey McBeth, Carys McIntyre, Charlotte McIntyre, Jessica Niven, Avah Stafford (Ladies in Waiting), Leo Kearney, Ethan Wraith (Page Boys), Isla Grenfell (Flower Girl).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.