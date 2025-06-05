Weekend ceremony will see Freedom of Falkirk granted to Royal Regiment of Scotland

By James Trimble
Published 5th Jun 2025, 08:25 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 08:25 BST

The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) is will receive the Freedom of Falkirk later this month due to its long-standing connection to local community.

A ceremony, which takes place on Saturday, June 14, will recognise the regiment’s historical ties with Falkirk and the surrounding area.

Freedom will be granted following a procession through Falkirk and civic ceremony involving the regiment, council representatives, and invited guests.

The regiment will parade from Dollar Park at noon, down Camelon Road, making its way through Falkirk town centre. The route includes a salute at the Saluting Dias on Falkirk High Street, before continuing to Callendar Park and ending at Callendar House.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland will be granted the Freedom of Falkirk later this month (Picture: Submitted)The Royal Regiment of Scotland will be granted the Freedom of Falkirk later this month (Picture: Submitted)
The Provost of Falkirk Council will officially welcome attendees before jointly signing and presenting the Freedom certificate alongside representatives from The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The event will also involve addresses from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Lord Lieutenant of Falkirk, and include the National Anthem performed by The Royal Regiment of Scotland Band.

Provost Robert Bissett said: “This is an important moment for both the Royal Regiment of Scotland and Falkirk. The Freedom of the area acknowledges our shared history and the strong ties that exist between the regiment and the local community.

"It is a privilege to formally recognise that relationship through this award.”

The Royal Regiment of Scotland was established in 2006 following the merger of several historic regiments, including The Royal Scots, Royal Highland Fusiliers, King's Own Scottish Borderers, Black Watch, Highlanders (Seaforth, Gordons & Camerons), and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, which received the Freedom of Falkirk in 1972.

