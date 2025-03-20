Week of road closures required to install barriers at junction in Falkirk area
Works to replace “restraint” barriers on the junction between the A9 and Grandsable Road, in Polmont, will mean five days of road closures.
As part of Falkirk Council's road safety policy, work begins on Monday, March 24 and will be carried out on the north side of the junction by HBS Solutions.
A temporary lane closure will be in place on the northern lane overnight from 7pm until 7am for the duration of the works.
Pedestrian Access on the north side of the A9 will still be available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.